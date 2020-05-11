NSG staff member test coronavirus positive
One of the members of the National Security Guard (NSG) has tested positive of coronavirus.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 06:48 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 06:48 IST
One of the members of the National Security Guard (NSG) has tested positive of coronavirus. "We've one COVID-19 positive case. The individual is a non-combatant support staff in our Composite Hospital. He is stable with mild symptoms," said AK Singh, Director General of NSG.
Singh further said that the report of their member getting infected with coronavirus hasn't impacted the preparedness and availability of any of their combat formations. Meanwhile, a total of 62,939 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far. 19,358 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.
There are 41,472 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. 2,109 people have lost their lives due to the infection so far. (ANI)
