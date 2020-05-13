Left Menu
Development News Edition

Angola's dos Santos wants graft case dropped, cites documents she calls forged

Reuters | Luanda | Updated: 13-05-2020 01:34 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 01:30 IST
Angola's dos Santos wants graft case dropped, cites documents she calls forged
Representative Image Image Credit: Instagram (@isabel_dos_santos.me)

Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos called on Tuesday for a corruption case against her to be dropped, accusing Angolan authorities of using forged documents including a bogus passport to get courts to seize her assets.

Angolan authorities seized the accounts of dos Santos and her husband Sindika Dokolo late last year over allegations that they steered $1 billion in state funds to companies in which they held stakes during the presidency of her father Jose Eduardo dos Santos, who ruled for 38 years until 2017. In February, Portuguese prosecutors followed suit, freezing Isabel dos Santos' assets in the country after she was named a suspect in a fraud investigation based on allegations of misappropriation and mismanagement during her time as chairwoman of Sonangol.

She and Dokolo have denied any wrongdoing. Dos Santos, 47, whose whereabouts are not known, said her lawyers had discovered a fabricated passport in her name last month when granted access to the Luandan court's files on the asset freeze for the first time.

The passport was in English, the passport number was cited differently in two locations on the document and the signature belonged to long-dead kung fu star Bruce Lee, who died in 1973, according to a photo attached to a statement from dos Santos. "The Angolan Public Prosecutor's Office presented material evidence that was fabricated and based on a forgery. This court decision should be struck out as abuse of process and the judgement set aside," dos Santos said in the English-language statement.

"The forgery of the passport is obvious at first glance," it said. Angolan authorities said on Tuesday that the passport was being verified by the Angolan Embassy "precisely in order to verify its authenticity".

"The periculum in mora (danger in damage to justice due to delay of the decision) in the process was not based on any identity documents but on documents attesting the fear of dissipation of assets," the Angolan prosecutors' statement read. Portugal, in turn, took its decision to freeze the ex-first daughter's assets based on the fraud accusation, a criminal charge unrelated to the asset freeze and "in which no passport copy was referred", the prosecutors' statement said.

The Luandan Provincial Court in Angola could not be reached for confirmation or comment on what impact there would be on the asset freeze if the document dos Santos cited was proven to be fabricated and part of the file against her. Its December court order ordering the asset freeze listed within its accusations that it held documents proving that "the accused Isabel Jose dos Santos contacted Japanese authorities and showed interest in making investments in that country of up to 1 billion euros."

Angola's chief prosecutor said in January that an international arrest warrant for dos Santos could be issued if she fails to appear to cooperate with the investigation.

TRENDING

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Multilateral solutions to ease COVID-19 pandemic needed for achieving SDGs

Alexa & Katie Season 4 release possible after Season 3 part B, get other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Videos

Latest News

Greece: 2 migrants on eastern island test positive for virus

Greek officials said Tuesday they have registered the first cases of the new coronavirus in two migrants on an eastern island after they arrived from Turkey last week and were placed in a special quarantine facility. They said the two asylu...

Sports stars support Sleeper's fantasy LoL launch

The fantasy sports and messaging app Sleeper has launched a fantasy League of Legends game. The company said it has raised 20 million in new funding, including an investment from former NBA All-Star guard Baron Davis.Sleeper is the one plat...

Air India, AI Express operate 14 inbound, outbound flights on Day 6 of Vande Bharat Mission

National carrier Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express operated a total of 14 flights on Tuesday to bring back Indians under the Vande Bharat Mission and for travel of foreigners amid the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. As per data...

Boston Uprising's brussen retiring from Overwatch

Boston Uprising off-tank Thomas brussen Brussen retired from competitive Overwatch play Tuesday. Ive decided to take a break from Overwatch, the 19-year-old Dutch player wrote in a TwitLonger post. Ive thought about it for a while and its b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020