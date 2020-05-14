Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yemen's PM says the key to restoring peace is to end the armed militia rebellion

Reuters | Sana'a | Updated: 14-05-2020 01:07 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 00:56 IST
Yemen's PM says the key to restoring peace is to end the armed militia rebellion

Yemen's Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik said on Wednesday the key to restoring peace in Yemen is to restore the country and its institutions and to end the armed militia rebellion, according to a statement from his office.

The separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) on April 25 declared self-rule in Aden and other southern regions, threatening to renew conflict with the Saudi-backed government in Yemen's multifaceted war.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 profit down 4 pc to Rs 1,952 cr

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Players travelling to U.S. must be quarantined

PGA Tour players living outside the U.S. must undergo a quarantine period before playing tournaments, which are due to restart next month amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Tour said on Wednesday.The PGA Tour is planning a June 11-14 return...

Tencent reports 31 percent rise in online games revenue

Chinese entertainment giant Tencent, owner of Riot Games, showed a 6 percent increase in profits for the first quarter of the year, buoyed by more gamers staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic. Quarterly online games revenues rose ...

Mamata unhappy with central package as money will reach directly to beneficiaries: BJP

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday claimed that state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is criticising the economic package of Centre as money will directly reach the beneficiaries. Banerjee herself had sought a special package...

HOLD-Golf-Players travelling to U.S. must be quarantined

PGA Tour players living outside the U.S. must undergo a quarantine period before playing tournaments, which are due to restart next month amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Tour said on Wednesday.The PGA Tour is planning a June 11-14 return...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020