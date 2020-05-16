Left Menu
Will opening of defence, airspace to foreign companies make self-reliant India, asks Anand Sharma

Congress leader Anand Sharma on Saturday hit out at the BJP-led government over the announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman concerning the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package to make India self-reliant and asked if opening up of defence, airspace and aerospace to foreign companies will facilitate the process of self-reliance.

16-05-2020
Congress leader Anand Sharma (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Anand Sharma on Saturday hit out at the BJP-led government over the announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman concerning the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package to make India self-reliant and asked if opening up of defence, airspace and aerospace to foreign companies will facilitate the process of self-reliance. In a series of tweets, the Congress Rajya Sabha MP demanded a national debate on the matter and asked if the government has a mandate to take "arbitrary decisions" that will have far reaching implications.

"My question to Prime Minister Narendra Modi is: whether opening up of defence, Airspace and Aerospace to foreign companies will make a Aatm Nirbhar Bharat (self-reliant)? Let there be a national debate," Sharma said. He alleged that the government was taking sensitive and strategic policy decisions that have a direct bearing on national security and self reliance without a broader national consensus.

"Taking sensitive and strategic policy decisions that have a direct bearing on national security and self reliance without a broader national consensus raises fundamental questions. Does the govt have a mandate to take arbitrary decisions that will have far reaching implications?" he asked. He accused the government of "grand clearance sale of national assets and resources".

"Corona pandemic and lock-down does not give government any authorisation to destroy Parliamentary democracy and embark on a grand clearance sale of national assets and resources," he said. Earlier in the day, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) limit in defence manufacturing under automatic route will be raised from 49 per cent to 74 per cent. (ANI)

