U.S. House chairman alleges Saudi arms sale link to State IG firing

U.S. House chairman alleges Saudi arms sale link to State IG firingReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-05-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 20:39 IST
The chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee said on Monday the State Department inspector general may have been fired because he was investigating President Donald Trump's declaration of an emergency to clear the way for military sales to Saudi Arabia last year.
The White House and State Department did not immediately respond to the statement by the chairman, Democratic Representative Eliot Engel. Engel's statement was first reported by the Washington Post.
