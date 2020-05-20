Case filed against BJP MLC for visiting Patan Sangvi COVID-19 containment zone
A case has been registered under sections 188, 269, 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Disaster Management Act against BJP MLC from Ashti, Suresh Dhas for allegedly entering the Patan Sangvi COVID-19 containment zone.ANI | Beed (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-05-2020 13:15 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 13:15 IST
"Dhas on Monday morning entered Patan Sangvi, which is has been declared as a containment zone by the collector. He went to meet residents of the sealed area in his contituency...seven people have tested posotive in this area, out of which one person has succumbed to the disease," said Madhav Suyavanshi, Senior officer, Ashti Police Station.
"All seven had come from Mumbai, following reports about these cases here, Dhas visited the area. Ashti police station has registered a case against him." he added. (ANI)
