UP govt opposing Priyanka Gandhi because she wants to help migrant labourers: Ahmed Patel
Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel on Wednesday said that the Uttar Pradesh government and state administration were opposing party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra just because she wants to help the migrant labourers.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2020 13:38 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 13:38 IST
Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel on Wednesday said that the Uttar Pradesh government and state administration were opposing party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra just because she wants to help the migrant labourers. "Uttar Pradesh government, its administration and some media channels are opposing Priyanka Gandhi and Uttar Pradesh Congress leaders because they want to help the troubled and helpless migrant labourers," Patel tweeted in Hindi.
This comes a day after Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Sidharth Nath Singh said that the list of buses given by the Congress to ferry migrant workers to their homes consists of many two-wheelers, autos and goods carriers. Singh said that Congress leaders were committing a fraud like this even at such a critical time.
Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government had accepted the request of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to allow 1,000 buses arranged by the Congress party to take migrant labourers to their homes in the state from the Delhi-UP border. Migrant workers are stranded across the country amid the ongoing coronavirus-induced lockdown. Buses and trains are being arranged by the state and Central governments to ferry them back to their home states. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- Priyanka Gandhi
- Ahmed Patel
- UP
- Rajya Sabha
- Sidharth Nath Singh
- Hindi
- Delhi
ALSO READ
Cricket-England must 'make do' with limited T20 chances ahead of World Cup: Morgan
Libyan govt abducts anticorruption official in fund dispute
Called to order: Supreme Court holds 1st arguments by phone
Hong Kong shares edge up on easing lockdowns, track gains in broader Asia
US couple's nightmare: Held in China, away from daughter