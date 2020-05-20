Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP govt opposing Priyanka Gandhi because she wants to help migrant labourers: Ahmed Patel

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel on Wednesday said that the Uttar Pradesh government and state administration were opposing party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra just because she wants to help the migrant labourers.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2020 13:38 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 13:38 IST
UP govt opposing Priyanka Gandhi because she wants to help migrant labourers: Ahmed Patel
Congress leader Ahmed Patel (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel on Wednesday said that the Uttar Pradesh government and state administration were opposing party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra just because she wants to help the migrant labourers. "Uttar Pradesh government, its administration and some media channels are opposing Priyanka Gandhi and Uttar Pradesh Congress leaders because they want to help the troubled and helpless migrant labourers," Patel tweeted in Hindi.

This comes a day after Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Sidharth Nath Singh said that the list of buses given by the Congress to ferry migrant workers to their homes consists of many two-wheelers, autos and goods carriers. Singh said that Congress leaders were committing a fraud like this even at such a critical time.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government had accepted the request of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to allow 1,000 buses arranged by the Congress party to take migrant labourers to their homes in the state from the Delhi-UP border. Migrant workers are stranded across the country amid the ongoing coronavirus-induced lockdown. Buses and trains are being arranged by the state and Central governments to ferry them back to their home states. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Better Call Saul Season 6: Final season to be big & see new faces, what latest we know

Virgin River Season 2 renewal, actors’ names revealed, what latest we know

Entertainment News Roundup: Masked Ukrainian orchestra makes concert recording; 'Ben Hur' and 'Wizard of Oz' at movies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Indonesia reports biggest daily rise in coronavirus infections

Indonesia reported on Wednesday 693 new coronavirus infections, the Southeast Asian nations biggest daily rise and taking the total number of cases to 19,189, according to the website of Indonesias COVID-19 task force.The task force reporte...

Philippines reports 279 additional new coronavirus cases, five deaths

The Philippines health ministry on Wednesday recorded 279 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, the highest daily increase in nine days, and five additional deaths.In a bulletin, the ministry said total deaths had reached 842...

Soccer-Players' mental health at risk during coronavirus shutdown

With soccer suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, players are worried about their careers and some have become depressed and are considering self-harm, the PFAs director of player welfare has said. Professional soccer has been suspended s...

Australia opens up domestic life further as China dispute lingers

Australian officials announced a raft of plans on Wednesday to speed up the resumption of public life to boost the ailing economy amid a diplomatic spat with major trading partner China.The government is also talking with Australian univers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020