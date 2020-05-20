UP govt opposing Priyanka Gandhi because she wants to help migrant labourers: Ahmed Patel

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel on Wednesday said that the Uttar Pradesh government and state administration were opposing party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra just because she wants to help the migrant labourers. "Uttar Pradesh government, its administration and some media channels are opposing Priyanka Gandhi and Uttar Pradesh Congress leaders because they want to help the troubled and helpless migrant labourers," Patel tweeted in Hindi.

This comes a day after Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Sidharth Nath Singh said that the list of buses given by the Congress to ferry migrant workers to their homes consists of many two-wheelers, autos and goods carriers. Singh said that Congress leaders were committing a fraud like this even at such a critical time.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government had accepted the request of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to allow 1,000 buses arranged by the Congress party to take migrant labourers to their homes in the state from the Delhi-UP border. Migrant workers are stranded across the country amid the ongoing coronavirus-induced lockdown. Buses and trains are being arranged by the state and Central governments to ferry them back to their home states. (ANI)