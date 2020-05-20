Left Menu
Rohini jail official tested positive, third instance in one week

An official of Rohini jail tested positive, following the news of 15 inmates and a staff member infected with COVID-19 on May 16, on Tuesday.

ANI | Rohini (New Delhi) | Updated: 20-05-2020 13:53 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 13:45 IST
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

An official of Rohini jail was tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, four days after a staff member and 15 inmates were found infected with the virus. A Tihar jail official confirmed that the person living next to the infected person in staff quarters would be asked to self-quarantine at home for 14 days.

This is the third instance in a week coming from this jail. An inmate had tested positive on May 14 from the same jail when he visited a hospital for an intestine related issue.

As per the Union Health Ministry, Delhi has 10554 confirmed cases for Covid-19 and 168 deaths so far.

