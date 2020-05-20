Cabinet gives ex-post facto approval for J-K (Adaptation of State Laws) Second Order, 2020
The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given its ex-post facto approval for the Jammu and Kashmir (Adaptation of State Laws) Second Order, 2020 issued under Section 96 of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 15:21 IST
The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given its ex-post facto approval for the Jammu and Kashmir (Adaptation of State Laws) Second Order, 2020 issued under Section 96 of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.
This order has further modified the applicability of domicile conditions to all level of jobs in the Union Territory under the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Decentralisation and Recruitment) Act, read a statement.The order would apply the specified domicile criterion for employment to all posts in the Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)
ALSO READ
15 new COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir, total rises to 741
15 new COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir, total rises to 741: Officials.
JeM terrorist arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Tral
PM Narendra Modi reviews current status of India's efforts in coronavirus vaccine development, drug discovery, diagnosis and testing.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles deaths in Aurangabad mishap, assures assistance to affected