Cabinet gives ex-post facto approval for J-K (Adaptation of State Laws) Second Order, 2020

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given its ex-post facto approval for the Jammu and Kashmir (Adaptation of State Laws) Second Order, 2020 issued under Section 96 of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

This order has further modified the applicability of domicile conditions to all level of jobs in the Union Territory under the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Decentralisation and Recruitment) Act, read a statement.The order would apply the specified domicile criterion for employment to all posts in the Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)