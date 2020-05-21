Iran dismisses new U.S. sanctions as "fruitless and repetitive" - TV

Iran dismissed on Thursday U.S. sanctions on several Iranian officials, saying they were a sign of the complete inefficiency of Washington's previous sanctions on the Islamic Republic, state TV reported.

"Washington's fruitless and repetitive sanctions against Iranian officials is a sign of weakness, despair and confusion of the U.S. administration," state TV quoted Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi as saying.

The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on several Iranian authorities, including Iran's interior minister, accusing them of engaging in serious cases of human rights abuse. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Toby Chopra)