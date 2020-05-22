Four members of migrant family found dead in well in Telangana

Four members of a migrant family from West Bengal were found dead in a well at Gorrekunta village in Esugundam mandal in Warangal Rural district, police said. A person named Maqsood, who was working in a gunny bags factory, along with his wife, daughter and grandson were found dead on Thursday in a well, which is adjacent to the factory unit.

"There is a small unit in Gorrekunta village of Esugundam mandal in Warangal Rural district which manufactures gunny bags. A person named Maqsood was working in the same unit. He along with his wife, daughter and grandson were found dead in a well which is adjacent to the unit," Dr V Ravinder, Commissioner of Police, Warangal told ANI. According to police, Maqsood came to the factory at 5.30 pm on Wednesday and he went missing with his entire family from the next day.

Later a missing complaint was lodged and their bodies were found in a well after police searched for them on Thursday. The police have found one more body in the well, which is yet to be identified. "We retrieved the bodies from the well last night and identified them as Maqsood, his wife, daughter and grandson. This morning, we found one more body in the well and we are yet to identify it," police said.

Cops are on the search for two sons of Masqood, who are pursuing IT, and two boys from Bihar, who are working in the unit, as they all currently are missing. "We have formed teams and we are trying to find out where they all are. As of now, we are trying to identify the reason behind the death, which we will get to know once we get the autopsy report," Ravinder said. (ANI)