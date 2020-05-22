Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXPLAINER-How ending Hong Kong's 'special status' could affect U.S. companies

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-05-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 19:59 IST
EXPLAINER-How ending Hong Kong's 'special status' could affect U.S. companies

New Chinese national security restrictions imposed on Hong Kong could draw a U.S. revocation of the former British colony's "special status" under U.S. law, a move that would have far-reaching trade and investment implications. U.S. businesses oppose any change in Washington's recognition of Hong Kong as a sufficiently autonomous city, where major U.S. companies enjoy access to China and Southeast Asia, and where bilateral trade flourishes across various parts of the economy, from wine to financial services.

A new U.S. law requires the State Department to certify at least annually that Hong Kong, which experienced widespread protests last year over China's extradition plans, retains enough autonomy to justify favorable U.S. trading terms. President Donald Trump warned on Thursday that Washington could react "very strongly" to China's new restrictions. Here is a look at some of the consequences of a change in that status.

CORPORATE HEADACHES A revocation of the special status would cause problems for the more than 1,300 American companies with business operations in Hong Kong, including nearly every major U.S. financial firm. The State Department said 85,000 U.S. citizens lived in Hong Kong in 2018.

Visa-free travel access to Hong Kong could revert to strict Chinese visa rules, impeding business travel and work visa approvals. As of 2018, the stock of U.S. foreign direct investment in Hong Kong stood at $82.5 billion, an increase of $1.2 billion that year, according to U.S. Commerce Department data. Hong Kong's investment in the United States rose $3.5 billion in 2018 to $16.9 billion.

Hong Kong's autonomy, civil liberties, rule of law and access to China make it attractive to international companies, and a change in that status could push some U.S. firms into costly moves elsewhere in the region. "Numerous American companies invest in Hong Kong because of its special status, its geographic location and market-based economic system," the U.S.-China Business Council said in a statement. "Any change to this status quo would irreparably damage American global business interests."

TRADE Some $67 billion in annual Hong Kong-U.S. trade of goods and services could be put at risk as Hong Kong would lose its preferential lower U.S. tariff rate.

Hong Kong is treated separately from mainland China's more managed economy, and its exports to the United States are treated differently. Hong Kong has a zero tariff rate on imports of U.S. goods, which also could be at risk. Hong Kong was the source of the largest bilateral U.S. goods trade surplus last year, at $26.1 billion, based on U.S. Census Bureau data.

According to Hong Kong's Trade and Industry Department, the former British colony in 2018 was the United States' third-largest export market for wine, its fourth-largest for beef and seventh-largest for all agricultural products. BROADER U.S.-CHINA RELATIONS

A U.S. revocation of Hong Kong's special status would be viewed by Beijing as interfering with its sovereignty, and China has previously threatened to "take strong countermeasures." Eswar Prasad, a trade professor at Cornell University and a former head of the International Monetary Fund's China department, said Hong Kong is a "hot-button" economic and political issue for China, much like U.S. sanctions on Chinese telecoms giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd.

A precarious U.S.-China trade truce, already strained by Trump's anger at China over the coronavirus pandemic and a slow start to Beijing's purchases under the Phase 1 trade deal between the two countries could collapse into new tariffs and counter-sanctions, he said. The United States also maintains export control offices and academic exchanges in Hong Kong separate from mainland China.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

EU states vow to respect overflight treaty despite US plans

Ten European Union countries on Friday expressed regret at U.S. plans to withdraw from an international treaty allowing observation flights over more than 30 countries and vowed to uphold the pact, as NATO envoys met to discuss developments...

Biden: If you can't choose me over Trump, 'you ain't black'

Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, had a testy exchange with a prominent black radio personality on Friday over his support among black voters and his potential running mate. Charlamagne Tha God pressed Biden on rep...

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

Our previous article revealed Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyos real reason for divorce, which is personality difference. We also covered the rumours surrounding the Arthdal Chronicles actors possible romantic link with Song Hye-Kyos make-up ...

5-yr-old speech and hearing impaired child reunites with family hours after going missing

Hours after he went missing from his locality in southeast Delhis Kalindi Kunj area, a five-year-old speech and hearing impaired child was reunited with his family with the assistance of a frontline COVID-19 volunteer, police said on Friday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020