Female police constable found dead in Andhra Pradesh

A female police constable posted at Kanchikacherla Excise Station was on Saturday found dead in her home in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh. According to the Police, Neelaveni (26) who was married to a police constable named Naga Seshu was found hanging in her house and the body has been sent to Nandigama government general hospital for the post-mortem.

Sub Inspector Sriharibabu said, "Neelaveni (26) was working as a constable at Kanchikacherla Excise station. She had an inter-caste love marriage with Naga Seshu (27) who is also a constable at the same excise station, 15 months ago. They also have a baby. The couple has been getting into petty quarrels for a few months. This morning Neelaveni is found hanging in her house. Her body is sent to Nandigama government general hospital for the post-mortem." "After the report of the post-mortem, the case will be filed. The husband of the deceased is not detained yet. That will be done after registering the case," he added. (ANI)