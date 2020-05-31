'This is not 1962': Punjab CM's stern warning to China amid border tensions

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday said that India does not want a war while warning China against any attempt to intrude into Indian territory. "While we do not want war, we will not tolerate any bullying by Beijing. This is not 1962," he said, according to an official statement, while making it clear that if China did not stop indulging in intimidating behaviour, it would have to pay the price.

The Punjab Chief Minister said China cannot stop India from building any infrastructure on its side of the border. "They (the Chinese) do not listen to us when we object to them making roads inside our area in Aksai Chin, but when we make one road inside our area they react with aggression," he added. The Chief Minister was equally stern in warning Pakistan, which had been trying to foment trouble in Punjab and other parts of India by pushing terrorists, weapons and drugs from across the border through the use of drones and other means.

A robust three-tier security structure, comprising BSF, Punjab Police and Indian Army, was monitoring and securing the border with Pakistan 24x7, Singh said. He stated that the Punjab Police had, in recent months, busted 32 terror modules and seized more than 200 weapons.

The Punjab Chief Minister's comments came in the wake of the ongoing stand-off between India and China in the Eastern Ladakh region. (ANI)