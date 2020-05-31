Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maharashtra issues guidelines for employees after offices open in phased manner

Maharashtra Government on Sunday issued guidelines for its employees to avoid the spread of coronavirus infection after the government offices are being opened in a phased manner.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 31-05-2020 16:34 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 16:34 IST
Maharashtra issues guidelines for employees after offices open in phased manner
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Government on Sunday issued guidelines for its employees to avoid the spread of coronavirus infection after the government offices are being opened in a phased manner. "All employees and visitors at the government offices will be screened by a thermal scanner before entering the premises. All employees will have to wear a 3-ply or surgical mask while working in the office all the time," said the state government in its order.

"Windows of the offices will be kept open throughout the day for ventilation. The employee would have to maintain three feet distance from other employees while working," it added. In other instructions, the government said: "Employees are advised not to touch their nose, eye and mouth to avoid infection. The lift buttons shall be sanitised thrice in a day with sodium hypochlorite."

"All other office equipment like printer, scanner, computer, etc shall be sanitised with an alcohol-based sanitiser," it added. The government further said that employees and officers shall not use overcrowded vehicles for office use. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: China reports four new coronavirus cases; Taiwan approves Gilead's remdesivir and more

Chinese vaccine could be ready by year-end, government body says

Science News Roundup: Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure; Mammoth skeletons dug up at Mexico City airport construction site and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Matteo Bocelli sings 'Lion King' hit as Disney songs go classical; Florida officials approve Walt Disney World reopening plans and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Order CMO to publish 'performance report on corruption' since 2012: Goa Cong urges Guv

Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar on Sunday urged Governor Satya Pal Malik to order Pramod Sawant to release a performance report on corruption. After Lokayukta Certificates, we request Honble Governor Satya Pal Malik to order Goa CMO to ...

Manipur reports 4 new COVID-19 cases, state tally at 66

Manipur reported 4 new COVID-19 positive cases on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 66. The number of active cases in the state stands at 59, Manipur government said.A total of 1,82,143 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been report...

Spanish PM says Spain hoping for 140 bln euros from EU relief fund

Spains Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Sunday he hoped Spain would get 140 billion euros 155.37 billion from a new European Union recovery fund.The EU is set to borrow 750 billion euros for the fund, which will offer a mix of grants an...

Telangana govt extends lockdown in identified containment zones till June 30; lifts restrictions on inter-state movement of people.

Telangana govt extends lockdown in identified containment zones till June 30 lifts restrictions on inter-state movement of people....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020