Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tensions in U.S. rise after another night of broken glass, fires and looting

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-06-2020 21:39 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 21:24 IST
Tensions in U.S. rise after another night of broken glass, fires and looting
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Residents and business owners in cities across the United States swept up broken glass, took stock of looted goods and surveyed the damage on Monday after a sixth straight night of violent protests over racial inequities and excessive police force. Police and fire departments fought into the night to quell the chaos as fires burned near the White House and shops were looted in New York City and Southern California. The National Guard said it had deployed in 23 states and Washington, D.C.

One person was killed in Louisville, Kentucky, overnight where police and National Guard troops returned fire while trying to disperse a crowd. "It's devastating and heartbreaking," Alex Flowers, 30, said as she swept broken glass from the sidewalk outside Wasteland, a used-clothing store in Santa Monica, California, early on Monday. "I came to help clean up the city that has been destroyed and help the business owners and employees."

The unrest, which erupted as the country was reopening after lengthy lockdowns to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, began with peaceful protests over the death of a black man, George Floyd, in police custody in Minneapolis last Monday. Video footage showed a white police officer kneeling on the neck of Floyd, 46, for nearly nine minutes before he died. Derek Chauvin, the since-fired 44-year-old police officer involved in the incident, has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He was released on $500,000 bail and is due to appear in court on June 8, according to jail records.

Dozens of cities across the United States remain under curfews at a level not seen since riots following the 1968 assassination of civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. There was "significant ongoing" civil unrest in 36 U.S. cities, including smaller ones like Fargo, North Dakota, and Roanoke, Virginia, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said on Monday.

In the U.S. capital, St. John's Episcopal Church, a historic place near the White House where many U.S. presidents have gone to worship, suffered minor damage while the nearby headquarters of the AFL-CIO labor group was vandalized. "The looting and destruction of property was expansive," Washington, D.C., Police Chief Peter Newsham told reporters, noting that looting had occurred in the Northeast and Northwest quadrants of the district, as well as upscale Georgetown area.

The city's mayor, Muriel Bowser, announced on Monday a curfew would be in place for two days starting at 7 p.m. and lasting until the morning hours. 'NOT HELPING'

White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany told Fox News that Antifa, an anti-fascist group, was "certainly behind" the violence that had erupted in U.S. cities in recent days and that the country needed "law and order." U.S. President Donald Trump, who on Sunday branded the group a terrorist organization, was due on Monday to meet his top law enforcement officer behind closed doors and then hold a call with governors, law enforcement and national security officials.

Trump has condemned the killing of Floyd and promised justice but has made no major public statement to address the crisis. He has issued a flurry of tweets, describing protesters as "thugs" and urging mayors and governors to "get tough" and threatened to use the U.S. military. Critics accuse the Republican president, who is seeking re-election in a Nov. 3 election, of further stoking conflict and racial tension rather than seeking to bring the country together and address the underlying issues.

"He's not helping ... He is not leading, he is causing further disruption," Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms told CNN on Monday. Atlanta, Georgia's capital, was among a string of cities where protests turned violent in recent days. Tensions in Georgia had been rising over the Feb. 23 death of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old black man who was shot while jogging. The white father-and-son suspects were not arrested until 74 days later.

The deaths of Arbery and Floyd were the latest in a string of similar incidents involving unarmed black men in recent years that has raised an outcry over racism in law enforcement and reignited outrage across a politically and racially divided country that has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Many cities affected by the unrest are just restarting some normal economic activity after more than two months of stay-at-home orders aimed at stemming the outbreak, which has killed more than 104,000 people and plunged more than 40 million people into joblessness.

Black people account for 6.8% of the population in Minnesota but 29% of coronavirus cases, according to state and federal data.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Khalilzad sounds upbeat note on chances for intra-Afghan peace talks

The U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan sounded upbeat on Monday about the chances for peace talks starting between the Kabul government and the Taliban militant group but suggested further prisoner releases were needed first.Speaking to rep...

Nearly 26,000 nursing home COVID-19 deaths reported to feds

Federal health authorities have received reports of nearly 26,000 nursing home residents dying from COVID-19, according to materials prepared for the nations governors. That number is partial and likely to go higher.A letter from the Center...

U.S. lawmaker prepares bill aiming to end court protection for police

With cities across America in turmoil over the death of George Floyd, a U.S. lawmaker plans to introduce legislation this week that he hopes will end a pattern of police violence by allowing victims to sue officers for illegal and unconstit...

Former U.S. President Obama praises protests, condemns violence

Former U.S. President Barack Obama on Monday condemned the use of violence at nationwide protests over racial inequities and excessive police force while praising the actions of peaceful protesters seeking reform.The vast majority of protes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020