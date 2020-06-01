2,361 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, total death toll rises to 2,362

A total of 2,361 new cases of coronavirus and 76 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Monday. The State Health Department said that Maharashtra's COVID-19 case count has gone up to 70,013.

"After 76 more people succumbed to the disease today, the toll has increased to 2,362," it said. Municipal Corporation, Greater Mumbai, reported 1,413 new COVID-19 cases and 40 deaths on Monday.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the metropolis stands at 40,877, the Corporation said. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said earlier today that 34 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Dharavi today taking the total count to 1,805 in the area. (ANI)