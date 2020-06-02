Left Menu
No compromise on fish, level playing field, says UK PM's spokesman

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-06-2020 18:02 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 17:49 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File pic) Image Credit: ANI

Britain's government will not compromise on fisheries or demands from the European Union on "level playing field" guarantees of fair competition, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday.

"We have always been clear that there is no question of splitting the difference on the level playing field and fish, we aren't compromising on these because our position on these is fundamental to an independent country," he told reporters.

"Any agreement has to deal with this reality."

