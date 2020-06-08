Japan hopes to draft G7 formin statement on China security legislation on Hong Kong - source

Japan hopes to draft G7 formin statement on China security legislation on Hong Kong - sourceReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 08-06-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 17:34 IST
Japan hopes to draft a joint statement on China's security legislation on Hong Kong at the next Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers' meeting, a Japanese government source told Reuters on Monday.
Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Japan is watching the situation in Hong Kong with "deep concern" after China passed a new security law for the city.
