BJP pressurised LG, made him overrule decision on hospital admission for Delhi residents: Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday hit out at the BJP, saying the party has pressurised Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and made him overrule the decision of Delhi government that hospitals in Delhi, except those run by the Centre, will only be available for residents of the national capital in the view of rising COVID-19 cases here.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 22:31 IST
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday hit out at the BJP, saying the party has pressurised Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and made him overrule the decision of Delhi government that hospitals in Delhi, except those run by the Centre, will only be available for residents of the national capital in the view of rising COVID-19 cases here. "BJP pressurised Lieutenant Governor and made him overrule our decision. Now priority will not be given to people of Delhi in Delhi hospitals. Why is BJP doing politics over COVID-19 and trying to fail the policies of state governments?" Sisodia asked.

"Delhi government had taken the decision after thorough deliberations so that people of Delhi could get beds and treatment if cases increase in the future. The Chief Minister had planned how many beds were needed for how many cases and how they will be arranged," Sisodia told ANI. "I want to ask BJP are they working for the treatment of coronavirus or doing politics in the name of coronavirus to fail the policies of state governments," he asked.

Sisodia said if all beds in Delhi hospitals get filled in coming two or three days, where the people of Delhi will go for treatment. "BJP should think in the national interest and also for the interest of people of Delhi," he said.

Baijal, who is Chairperson of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), on Monday directed authorities in NCT of Delhi to ensure that treatment is not denied to any patient on the grounds "of being a non-resident of the national capital". The order by the Delhi LG, which also directed all government and private hospitals and nursing homes to cater to the needs of the patients, came a day after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that hospitals in Delhi, except those run by the Centre, will only be available for residents of the national capital in the view of rising COVID-19 cases here. (ANI)

