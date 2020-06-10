BSF jawan succumbs to COVID-19

A BSF constable has succumbed to coronavirus at AIIMS hospital here, taking the number of fatalities in the force due to the disease to three, a senior official said on Wednesday. According to the Border Security Force's statement, the jawan was deployed for law and order duty with Delhi Police and admitted to AIIMS on June 5 after he complained of weakness and cough.

On June 9, BSF issued an order, warning action against composite hospitals (CH) after it was found that hospitals were reluctant to admit jawans, who tested COVID-19 positive.In the order, the force warned all hospital administrations and stated if they refer anyone to civil hospitals, they will have to explain under which circumstances they referred the patient. The tally of COVID-19 cases in India reached 2,76,583 on Wednesday. The death toll has reached 7,745, as per the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry. (ANI)