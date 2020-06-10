Left Menu
Pompeo declined interview on Saudi arms sale, fired inspector general says

A State Department inspector general fired by President Donald Trump last month told lawmakers that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo would not sit for an interview about the decision to justify arms sales to Saudi Arabia by declaring a "national emergency," according to a transcript released on Wednesday.The inspector general, Steve Linick, was fired on May 15, the latest in a series of government watchdogs dismissed by the president.

The inspector general, Steve Linick, was fired on May 15, the latest in a series of government watchdogs dismissed by the president.

The inspector general, Steve Linick, was fired on May 15, the latest in a series of government watchdogs dismissed by the president. Members of Congress, including some of Trump's fellow Republicans as well as Democrats, are concerned that the dismissals will prevent adequate oversight of the government. Democrats launched an investigation, including an interview of Linick conducted on June 3 by members of the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs and Oversight committees and Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Inspectors general are charged with preventing fraud and abuse. In the congressional interview, Linick said Pompeo agreed only to provide a written statement as Linick's office investigated the sale and that the State Department had argued that the probe was outside of Linick's jurisdiction.

"I told him that, under the Foreign Service Act of 1980, it was within the IG purview to review how policy is implemented," Linick said. When he was fired, Linick was investigating Trump's decision to declare a national emergency last year in order to sell arms to Saudi Arabia despite congressional objections.

Linick also said his office was engaged in more investigations when he was fired, including an audit of the issue of Special Immigrant Visas and a review of the protocol office. The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the transcript.

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

