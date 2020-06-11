Left Menu
COVID-19 crisis should be turned into an opportunity for self-reliant India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India should convert the COVID-19 crisis into a turning point towards becoming a self-reliant nation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 11:55 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 11:55 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at the 95th plenary session of ICC on Thursday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India should convert the COVID-19 crisis into a turning point towards becoming a self-reliant nation. "Every citizen of this country has resolved to turn the current coronavirus crisis into an opportunity. We have to make this a major turning point for this nation. What is that turning point? A self-reliant India," Prime Minister Modi said addressing the 95th Annual Plenary Session of the Indian Chamber of Commerce.

"The simplest method to be worked upon at present is to induce Indians to use their own products and get markets for Indian products in other countries," he added. He praised the role of the International Chamber of Commerce ICC.

"ICC has contributed to the development of Eastern India and North-East India and especially supported the manufacturing sector. ICC has from 1925 onwards, from when it was formed, has seen the growth of the country," he said. He further said that North-East India could become a major hub for organic farming by creating bamboo and organic product clusters in the region.

Earlier on June 2, Prime Minister Modi had addressed a meeting of the CII where he had said that Indian industries should take advantage of the trust developed towards India as the world is looking for a trusted and reliable partner. (ANI)

