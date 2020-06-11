Left Menu
China considers democratically ruled Taiwan its own territory and one of its most sensitive diplomatic issues, regularly denouncing the United States for its support of the island.A U.S. C-40A, a military version of the Boeing 737, entered Taiwan air space with permission, though it did not land at any Taiwan airports, Taiwan's Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 11-06-2020 15:12 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 15:12 IST
China condemns 'provocative' U.S. military flight over Taiwan

China on Thursday condemned the U.S. military for the "provocative" flight of one of its aircraft over Chinese-claimed Taiwan, saying the move infringed upon China's sovereignty and contravened international law. China considers democratically ruled Taiwan its own territory and one of its most sensitive diplomatic issues, regularly denouncing the United States for its support of the island.

A U.S. C-40A, a military version of the Boeing 737, entered Taiwan air space with permission, though it did not land at any Taiwan airports, Taiwan's Defence Ministry said on Tuesday. The U.S. aircraft took off from Japan's Okinawa island, where there is a major U.S. air base, and flew over northern and western Taiwan on its way to Southeast Asia, Taiwan media reported. China's Taiwan Affairs Office said the U.S. aircraft had "harmed our sovereignty, security and development rights, and contravened international law and the basic norms of international relations".

"It was an illegal act and a seriously provocative incident," the office said in a statement carried by state media. "We express strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition." The U.S. Air Force did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Taiwan is entirely separately governed from China and controls its own air space. On the same day as the U.S. aircraft flew over the island, Taiwan's air force had to warn off several Chinese fighter jets which briefly entered Taiwan's air defence identification zone. Taiwan has repeatedly complained about Chinese drills near the island.

While Washington and Taipei have no formal diplomatic ties, the United States is Taiwan's strongest international supporter and main arms supplier, becoming another source of U.S.-China tension. The United States has stepped up its military activities near the island too, with semi-regular U.S. Navy voyages through the narrow Taiwan Strait that separates the island from China.

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated.

Fasten Your Seatbelt - Meraqi's Latest Report Sheds Light on the COVID-19 Effect on Indian Real Estate Performance and How to Navigate the 'New Normal

BENGALURU, June 11, 2020 PRNewswire -- Meraqi, a strategic real estate solutions firm, has published a new report that assesses the impact of the COVID-19 virus on the different segments represented within the Indian Real Estate sector.

Rakul Preet Singh flies to Delhi in PPE gear

Actor Rakul Preet Singh on Thursday took a flight to Delhi wearing the full Personal Protective Equipment PPE gear

Gurugram-based cocktail mixer startup raise USD 350,000 seed funding

Gurugram-based Jimmys Cocktails, a cocktail mixer startup, on Thursday said it has raised USD 350,000 around Rs 2.65 crore in seed funding and plans to use the funds to broaden its product offerings and expand distribution footprint

Death toll in migrant ship disaster off Tunisia rises to 46

The death toll from a ship packed with African migrants that sank off the Tunisian coast this week has risen to 46 after Tunisia recovered more bodies on Thursday, a civil protection official told Reuters.
