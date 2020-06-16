Left Menu
Development News Edition

Senior advocate Rajiv Nayar's law clerk succumbs to COVID-19

The law clerk of a senior lawyer Rajiv Nayar, who practices in the Supreme Court and Delhi High Court, passed away on Tuesday morning due to COVID-19. Advocate Saurabh Seth, who works with the senior advocate, said Kumar, who was in his 40s, was admitted for treatment of COVID-19 more than a week ago. On Tuesday morning all his parameters fell, Nayar said..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 17:34 IST
Senior advocate Rajiv Nayar's law clerk succumbs to COVID-19

The law clerk of a senior lawyer Rajiv Nayar, who practices in the Supreme Court and Delhi High Court, passed away on Tuesday morning due to COVID-19. Nayar confirmed the passing away of his clerk, Vinod Kumar, who had been with him for the past 10 years.

The senior advocate remembers Kumar as always "smiling, cheerful, hard working, courteous and staunchly loyal". Nayar said Kumar was the last to leave the office and "never cheated me for a single rupee".

"He was a man of high integrity and now it is my time to take care of his family," Nayar said. Advocate Saurabh Seth, who works with the senior advocate, said Kumar, who was in his 40s, was admitted for treatment of COVID-19 more than a week ago.

On Tuesday morning all his parameters fell, Nayar said..

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Poll: Americans are the unhappiest they've been in 50 years

Spoiler alert 2020 has been rough on the American psyche. Folks in the U.S. are more unhappy today than theyve been in nearly 50 years. This bold yet unsurprising conclusion comes from the COVID Response Tracking Study, conducted by NORC ...

Mexico halts migrant farm worker program in Canada

Mexico is temporarily suspending its program that sends workers to jobs in Canadas agricultural sector as it reviews Canadian health policies and procedures, according to a CNN report on Tuesday affirmed to Reuters by a Mexico foreign minis...

SC agrees to hear plea for direction to Goa assembly Speaker to decide disqualification petition

The Supreme Court Tuesday agreed to hear a plea seeking direction to the Goa Assembly Speaker to decide within one month the disqualification petition against 10 MLAs, including three incumbent ministers, who had joined the BJP in July las...

Ukraine president's wife hospitalized with virus

The wife of Ukrainain President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has been hospitalized with double pneumonia after contracting the new coronavirus, joining the ranks of several first ladies around the world who got infected with COVID-19 earlier this ye...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020