Senior advocate Rajiv Nayar's law clerk succumbs to COVID-19

The law clerk of a senior lawyer Rajiv Nayar, who practices in the Supreme Court and Delhi High Court, passed away on Tuesday morning due to COVID-19. Nayar confirmed the passing away of his clerk, Vinod Kumar, who had been with him for the past 10 years.

The senior advocate remembers Kumar as always "smiling, cheerful, hard working, courteous and staunchly loyal". Nayar said Kumar was the last to leave the office and "never cheated me for a single rupee".

"He was a man of high integrity and now it is my time to take care of his family," Nayar said. Advocate Saurabh Seth, who works with the senior advocate, said Kumar, who was in his 40s, was admitted for treatment of COVID-19 more than a week ago.

On Tuesday morning all his parameters fell, Nayar said..