The violent faceoff at Ladakh's Galwan valley in which 20 Indian soldiers laid out their lives was "pre-planned by China" and Indian forces will give a "befitting reply", said Minister of State (MoS) for Defence Shripad Naik on Wednesday.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 17-06-2020 23:44 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 23:44 IST
"Attack was pre-planned by China, Indian forces will give befitting reply': MoS Defence
Minister of State (MoS) for Defence Shripad Naik speaking to ANI in Panaji, Goa.. Image Credit: ANI

The violent faceoff at Ladakh's Galwan valley in which 20 Indian soldiers laid out their lives was "pre-planned by China" and Indian forces will give a "befitting reply", said Minister of State (MoS) for Defence Shripad Naik on Wednesday. "It is a matter of national security, there will be no compromise. We will not allow others to take our land. I pay tribute to all jawans who lost lives. The nation is proud of them that they made the supreme sacrifice. It won't go in vain. It was pre-planned by China and Indian forces will give a befitting reply," Naik told ANI.

"We were in talks with Chinese officials. Soldiers of both sides have demarche 2.5 KM. It is sad that China has attacked our soldiers in our territory and their soldiers have also been killed," he added. In a strong message to China after the killing of at least 20 Indian soldiers in the violent face-off with Chinese troops, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said earlier today that "India wants peace but is capable of giving a befitting reply if instigated".

Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, lost their lives in the violent face-off in the Galwan Valley area of Ladakh on June 15. (ANI)

