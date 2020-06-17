"Attack was pre-planned by China, Indian forces will give befitting reply': MoS Defence
The violent faceoff at Ladakh's Galwan valley in which 20 Indian soldiers laid out their lives was "pre-planned by China" and Indian forces will give a "befitting reply", said Minister of State (MoS) for Defence Shripad Naik on Wednesday.ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 17-06-2020 23:44 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 23:44 IST
The violent faceoff at Ladakh's Galwan valley in which 20 Indian soldiers laid out their lives was "pre-planned by China" and Indian forces will give a "befitting reply", said Minister of State (MoS) for Defence Shripad Naik on Wednesday. "It is a matter of national security, there will be no compromise. We will not allow others to take our land. I pay tribute to all jawans who lost lives. The nation is proud of them that they made the supreme sacrifice. It won't go in vain. It was pre-planned by China and Indian forces will give a befitting reply," Naik told ANI.
"We were in talks with Chinese officials. Soldiers of both sides have demarche 2.5 KM. It is sad that China has attacked our soldiers in our territory and their soldiers have also been killed," he added. In a strong message to China after the killing of at least 20 Indian soldiers in the violent face-off with Chinese troops, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said earlier today that "India wants peace but is capable of giving a befitting reply if instigated".
Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, lost their lives in the violent face-off in the Galwan Valley area of Ladakh on June 15. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ladakh
- China
- Shripad Naik
- Indian
- Galwan
- Narendra Modi
- Indian Army
ALSO READ
Mainland China reports 1 confirmed, 4 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases
Biden and Trump win Indiana's primary
China stocks near three-month high, Sino-U.S. tensions cap gains
Google takes down Indian app that removed Chinese ones -spokesman
British PM Johnson tells China: We'll not walk away from Hong Kong people