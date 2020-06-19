Left Menu
PM Narendra Modi is India's strength: Andhra CM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is India's strength and said that China is trying to destabilise our country.

19-06-2020
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is India's strength and said that China is trying to destabilise our country. "Thanks to the Prime Minister that India's reputation has risen globally. He has built key strategic partnerships across the world," Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister said at the all-party virtual meeting with PM Modi to discuss the situation in India-China border areas, according to sources.

The source further added: "You are our strength, Prime Minister. India has gained the envy of many. They (China) are trying to destabilise India." Twenty Indian soldiers lost their lives in the face-off which happened as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation in eastern Ladakh.

Indian intercepts have revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the violent clash. Leaders of about 20 parties are taking part in the meeting through video conferencing. The meeting has been convened by the Prime Minister. (ANI)

