CM Baghel demands inclusion of Chhattisgarh in Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyan

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding immediate inclusion of Chhattisgarh districts in the recently launched 'Garib Kalyaan Rojgar Yojana'. In the letter, CM Baghel said that Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, and Odisha have been included in 'Garib Kalyaan Rojgar Yojana' whereas Chhattisgarh has been excluded despite having similarities in terms of geographical, economical and social scenario.

"Nearly five lakh migrant labourers returned in Chhattisgarh till now, still continuing to return in wake of COVID-19. It is necessary to provide immediate employment to migrant and state workers. By incorporating all the districts of Chhattisgarh in the 'Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan', all the migrant labourers of the state will get employment and self-employment opportunities according to their interests and skills for earning," he wrote in the letter. He further wrote that about three-fourths of the state is extremely backward and forest area, where about 80 per cent of the state's population is SC/ST and OBC.

"About 90 per cent of the total population of Chhattisgarh depends on agriculture and labour work for livelihood comprising unorganized sector, agricultural labourers and marginalized farmers. Bastar and Sarguja division of Chhattisgarh are tribal-dominated and there are also 10 aspirational districts in the state," he wrote in the letter. The Chief Minister has requested that all the districts of Chhattisgarh state be immediately included in the 'Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan' so that employment and self-employment of all migrant labourers of the state according to their interest and skills for earning a living May have opportunities.

The Chief Minister has expressed confidence that a quick decision will be taken in this regard for the benefit of migrant labourers of the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan on Saturday through video conferencing.

This Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan with a duration of 125 days, will work in mission mode and involve focused implementation of 25 categories of works or activities in 116 districts, each with a large concentration of returnee workers in 6 states of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Odisha. (ANI)