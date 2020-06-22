Left Menu
Gujarat govt to move HC seeking permission to hold Jagannath Yatra in Ahmedabad

The Gujarat government has decided to file a petition in Gujarat High Court to seek permission to hold the yatra of Lord Jagannath in Ahmedabad, said Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday after the Supreme Court allowed Rath Yatra in Odisha's Puri.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 22-06-2020 22:15 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 22:15 IST
Chief Minister Vijay Rupani speaking to reporters in Ahmedabad on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI

The Gujarat government has decided to file a petition in Gujarat High Court to seek permission to hold the yatra of Lord Jagannath in Ahmedabad, said Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday after the Supreme Court allowed Rath Yatra in Odisha's Puri. "The Supreme Court has allowed organisation of RathYatra with certain restrictions in Odisha. Keeping this in mind, Gujarat Govt has decided to file a petition in Gujarat High Court to seek permission to hold the yatra of Lord Jagannath in Ahmedabad too," Rupani told reporters here.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court on Monday modified its earlier order and allowed the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra in Odisha's Puri to be held with the coordination of the temple committee, State and Central government without compromising with the health issue pertaining to COVID-19. A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde said that the apex court is only considering conducting the yatra in Puri and not anywhere else in Odisha.

The apex court had earlier stayed the annual Rath Yatra at Jagannath Temple in Puri, which is slated to be held on June 23, and all activities related to the gathering in view of the coronavirus pandemic this year. The top court today pronounced the order after hearing a batch of intervention applications seeking modification of its earlier order of staying the annual Rath Yatra at Jagannath Temple in Puri in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Supreme Court, while disposing of the pleas filed in the matter, noted that the State can stop the yatra or festivities if they feel it is going out of hand and added that it was aware of the situation and has passed the order accordingly. (ANI)

