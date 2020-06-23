Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. 'Do I need to be here?': Some New Yorkers decide to pack up and leave

Rebekah Rosler and her husband did not intend to leave Manhattan for good in March when they packed up their three children and headed 50 miles north to wait out the coronavirus pandemic in her parents' vacant home in upstate New York. "My kids were all dressed in their pajamas, we loaded up the car with paper towels and toilet paper and food," said Rosler, 40, who works in mental health. "That was what I thought was going to be a commitment for a week." New York police officer suspended over apparent chokehold incident

A New York City police officer has been suspended after a video posted online showed him apparently rendering a Black man unconscious in a chokehold after the city council voted to make it a crime for police to use the grip. New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea called the apparent chokehold incident during an arrest "disturbing" and said the officer was suspended without pay on Sunday, pending a full investigation. Black Americans hospitalized for COVID-19 at four times the rate of whites, Medicare data shows

Black Americans enrolled in Medicare were around four times as likely as their white counterparts to be hospitalized for COVID-19, U.S. government data released on Monday showed, highlighting significant racial disparities in health outcomes during the pandemic. "The disparities in the data reflect longstanding challenges facing minority communities and low income older adults," said Seema Verma, administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), which released the data. Traffic jams signal return to normal in New York but COVID-19 cases jump elsewhere

New York City residents, gradually emerging from more than 100 days of coronavirus lockdown, celebrated an easing of social-distancing restrictions on Monday by shopping at reopened stores, dining at outdoor cafes and getting their first haircuts in months. But even as New Yorkers, confined for weeks at the epicenter of the global pandemic, returned to some semblance of normalcy, alarming spikes in coronavirus infection rates elsewhere around the country worried public health experts. FCC orders radio station in Mexico to halt broadcast of Chinese programs to U.S.

The Federal Communications Commission on Monday said it rejected the request of a radio station in Mexico to continue broadcasting Mandarin Chinese language programs to southern California and ordered it to cease operations within 48 hours. The FCC said the broadcast studio is used by Phoenix Radio, a company wholly owned by Phoenix TV, but not listed as an applicant. The FCC rejected the request as "deficient" but said the applicants - and Phoenix Radio - could refile the request. WANTED: SPIES. CIA turns to online streaming for new recruits

U.S. defense and spy agencies played a major role in creating the internet, and now the CIA is turning for the first time to online streaming services to recruit spies between the ages of 18 and 35. "It only takes one new piece ... of foreign intelligence ... and everything can change in an instant," a CIA officer tells a classroom full of apparent recruits in the opening sequence of a new advert released by the agency on Monday. Public honors Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta after fatal police shooting

Mourners filed into the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church on Monday for a public viewing for Rayshard Brooks, a Black man who lay in a gold-colored casket after being killed by an Atlanta police officer outside a restaurant ten days ago. All wearing masks as mandated by the church, and some in Black Lives Matter T-shirts, mourner after mourner walked slowly past the casket to pay their respects to Brooks, who lay in a white suit with gold buttons and aviator sunglasses on his face. One woman faced the casket with open arms and then pumped her fist in the air. As New York reopens, a $1000-per-cut hair salon has waitlist of 1,200

Masks, gloves and temperature checks became standard protocol before a $1,000 haircut at the posh Julien Farel salon on Monday, as New York advanced to a new stage in its COVID-19 reopening. Top-dollar stylists at the chic establishment on Manhattan's Upper East Side began snipping through the 1,200-person waitlist of clients determined to be transformed from shaggy to spectacular after three months of coronavirus lockdown. U.S. court blocks California cancer label on Bayer's Roundup weed killer

A U.S. federal appeals court on Monday blocked California from requiring that Bayer AG label its glyphosate-based weed killer Roundup with a cancer warning, handing the company a victory in its ongoing litigation over the product. In his ruling, U.S. District Judge William Shubb called California's cancer warning misleading and said the state's label is not backed up by regulatory findings. Los Angeles school board to consider district police deptartment's future

The Los Angeles board of education on Tuesday will consider a measure that would essentially phase out police in the nation's second-largest school district under pressure from the teachers' union and student advocacy groups. The board, which oversees 600,000 students, will deliberate slashing the budget of the Los Angeles Schools Police Department (LASPD) by half in 2021, 75% the next year, 90% in 2023, and redistribute the funds to the neediest schools.