DIARY-Political and General News Events from June 24

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24 ** WASHINGTON D.C - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will be holding a news conference and give updates on Washington's dealings with China, Iran and the latest on fight against the coronavirus pandemic. - 1000 GMT ** MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov holds talks with his Venezuelan counterpart Jorge Arreaza in Moscow. - 1000 GMT

MOSCOW - Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will make a working visit to Moscow at the invitation of Russia's president, Vladimir Putin (final day). MOSCOW – Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Russia (final day) KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia – APEC finance senior officials' meeting (to June 25).

HELSINKI - Finland's prime minister, Sanna Marin, and her Norwegian counterpart Erna Solberg will hold a video conference on Wednesday to discuss the coronavirus outbreak in the region as well as Arctic and EU matters among other things. - 1200 GMT MOSCOW - Serbia's president, Aleksandar Vucic, travels to Moscow (final day)

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's National Treasury has set a target date of June 24 for Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to present a new budget to ratify plans for a 500 billion rand stimulus package aimed at easing the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak. WASHINGTON - Polish President Andrzej Duda and U.S. President Donald Trump will meet in Washington BRUSSELS - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen holds structured debate on racism. BRUSSELS - EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the EU's budget chief Johannes Hahn, present the EU draft general budget for 2021 and the annual management and performance report for 2019.

BERLIN - 72nd anniversary of beginning of The Berlin Blockade. Communist forces cut off all land and water routes between West Germany and West Berlin, prompting the United States to organise a massive airlift. MOSCOW - Abkhazia's President Aslan Bzhania will attend Moscow’s Victory Day parade, rescheduled by Russian President Vladimir Putin for June 24

CHISINAU - Moldovan President Igor Dodon will attend a military parade commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory in the Great Patriotic War. BRUSSELS - Vice president of the EU Commission, Frans Timmermans, presents the bloc's smart sector integration. Mongolia – Mongolian State Great Hural Election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, JUNE 25 ** BRUSSELS - U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo speaks at Brussels Forum virtual conference. - 1500 GMT MADRID - Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok to visit Spain.

BRUSSELS - EU's commissioner for industry and internal market speaks to EU lawmakers on security and defence. - 0700 GMT BRUSSELS - EU's commissioner for environment, Virginijus Sinkevicius, speaks at online event on "A return to nature - the solution to our crisis-driven times?" - 0900 GMT

BRUSSELS - EU's commissioner for energy, Kadri Simson, speaks at a conference on energy poverty. - 1230 GMT ATHENS - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks at the "Human Rights in Business" international virtual conference. Margaritis Schinas, vice president for promoting the European way of life, and Norway's prime minister are also taking part. LOS ANGELES - 11th death anniversary of pop star Michael Jackson. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JUNE 26 ** HANOI - Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc holds a news conference to conclude the 36th ASEAN Summit. - 1115 GMT

HANOI - The 36th Association of Southeast Asian Nation's summit in Hanoi, Vietnam, via online teleconference. - 0100 GMT OSLO - Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg to hold news conference as parliament prepares for summer recess - 0830 GMT

BRUSSELS - EU Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic speaks at EPC event on how to boost EU resilience in the aftermath of COVID-19 - 0700 GMT. GLOBAL - International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JUNE 27 ** KUALA LUMPUR - APEC trade ministers hold virtual meeting (to June 28). BRUSSELS - EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hosts a global summit with world leaders and "Global Goal: Unite for our Future - the Concert" with Shakira, Coldplay, Usher, Jennifer Hudson, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber among others. - 1300 GMT Iceland – President election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JUNE 29 ** LJUBLJANA - Presidents of Serbia, Croatia, Albania, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Montenegro and Bosnia meet Slovenia President Borut Pahor at Brdo pri Kranju to discuss regional topics. PYEONGTAEK - South Korea observes the 18th anniversary of an inter-Korean sea clash.

BEJING/TAIPEI - 10th Anniversary of signing of a landmark trade deal between China and Taiwan. LUXEMBOURG - European ministers for agriculture and fisheries meet for talks. (to June 30). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JUNE 30

BRUSSELS - EU's commissioner for justice, Didider Reynders, speaks at an event presenting the European Data Protection Supervisor strategy for 2021-2024. - 1130 GMT - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JULY 1 MEXICO CITY - Mexico's president, Andres Manuel Lopez, delivers a speech on the second anniversary of his victory at presidential elections. MOSCOW – Russian Federation Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JULY 4

WASHINGTON D.C - U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at "2020 Salute to America" on White House South Lawn and Ellipse. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JULY 5 Dominican Republic - Chamber of Deputies election. Dominican Republic - Senate election. Dominican Republic - President election.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 7

Malawi - President's election. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JULY 8 TOKYO - IMF Deputy Managing Director Furusawa, ADB President Asakawa speak at Columbia-hosted seminar - 1200 GMT.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JULY 17 ** BRUSSELS - European Union leaders will meet in Brussels to haggle over a proposed COVID-19 economic stimulus and their next joint budget (to July 18) - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JULY 18 RIYADH - Saudi Arabia hosts third meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Riyadh.(to July 19). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 20 KYIV - President of Switzerland Simonetta Sommaruga will be the first foreign visitor of Ukraine after the COVID-19 outbreak (to July 23) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JULY 21 SAINT PETERSBURG, Russia - Russia hosts SCO and BRICS summits (to July 23). - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JULY 22 BRUSSELS - EU Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis presents targeted amendments to financial regulations to facilitate the economic recovery post-COVID-19 crisis.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 27 MANILA - Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte delivers State of the Nation address. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, July 31 VALPARAISO, Chile - Chile's President Sebastian Pinera delivers the annual state of the nation address.

HANOI - Vietnam host 53rd ASEAN Ministerial Meeting and Related Meetings (to August 5). - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, AUGUST, 9 BELARUS – Belarus President Election. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

