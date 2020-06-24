Cal HC directs WB govt to look into non-payment of wages in jute industry

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the West Bengal government to immediately take up the issue of alleged non-payment of wages to workers in the jute industry. Hearing a public interest litigation in this connection, a division bench comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice Arijit Banerjee said concerned officials should enter into a dialogue with people from the industry.

"We direct the state government acting through the Labour Commissioner or any other authorised principal officer... to take up the matter in right earnest and enter into a meaningful dialogue with the concerned jute industry people, and ensure to the best of their ability the payment of wages to the workmen of the jute industry," it said. Disposing of the petition, the bench said the exercise should be completed by the West Bengal government within a period of four weeks.