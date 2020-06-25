PM Modi to launch 'Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan' on June 26

Left Menu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch "Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan" on June 26 at 11 am through video-conference in presence of the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 17:11 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch "Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan" on June 26 at 11 am through video-conference in presence of the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. This Abhiyan is intensely focused towards providing employment, promote local entrepreneurship and create partnership with Industrial associations and other organizations to provide employment opportunities.

Centre announced the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Package to stimulate various sectors. In order to generate employment with thrust towards creating infrastructure in backward regions of the country Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan was launched on June 20, 2020. In Uttar Pradesh, nearly 30 lakh migrant workers have returned. Thirty-one districts of Uttar Pradesh have more than 25,000 returnee migrant workers.

These include five aspirational districts. The Government of Uttar Pradesh envisaged a unique initiative "Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan" which dovetails programs of Government of India and the State government while creating partnerships with Industry and other organizations. COVID-19 pandemic has had an adverse impact on workforce in general and migrant workers in particular. A large number of migrant workers returned to several states.

The challenge of containing COVID-19 was compounded by the need to provide basic amenities and means of livelihood to migrants and rural workers. Villages across all districts of Uttar Pradesh will join this program through the Common Service Centers and Krishi Vigyan Kendras, maintaining the norms of social distancing in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

