DIARY-Political and General News Events from June 25

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- THURSDAY, JUNE 25 * KHARTOUM - Eritrean President Isaias Afewerki left for Khartoum today for a three-day working visit (to June 27). ** KYIV - Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto visits Ukraine, holds joint news briefing with Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv. - 0900 GMT

KUALA LUMPUR – APEC finance senior officials' meeting (final day). BRUSSELS - U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo speaks at Brussels Forum virtual conference. - 1500 GMT

MADRID - Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok to visit Spain. BRUSSELS - EU's commissioner for industry and internal market speaks to EU lawmakers on security and defence. - 0700 GMT

BRUSSELS - EU's commissioner for environment, Virginijus Sinkevicius, speaks at online event on "A return to nature - the solution to our crisis-driven times?" - 0900 GMT BRUSSELS - EU's commissioner for energy, Kadri Simson, speaks at a conference on energy poverty. - 1230 GMT

ATHENS - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks at the "Human Rights in Business" international virtual conference. Margaritis Schinas, vice president for promoting the European way of life, and Norway's prime minister are also taking part. LOS ANGELES - 11th death anniversary of pop star Michael Jackson. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JUNE 26 HANOI - Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc holds a news conference to conclude the 36th ASEAN Summit. - 1115 GMT HANOI - The 36th Association of Southeast Asian Nation's summit in Hanoi, Vietnam, via online teleconference. - 0100 GMT

OSLO - Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg to hold news conference as parliament prepares for summer recess - 0830 GMT BRUSSELS - EU Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic speaks at EPC event on how to boost EU resilience in the aftermath of COVID-19 - 0700 GMT.

GLOBAL - International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JUNE 27 KUALA LUMPUR - APEC trade ministers hold virtual meeting (to June 28).

BRUSSELS - EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hosts a global summit with world leaders and "Global Goal: Unite for our Future - the Concert" with Shakira, Coldplay, Usher, Jennifer Hudson, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber among others. - 1300 GMT Iceland – President election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JUNE 29 ** BERLIN - Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron hold a joint news conference at Meseberg castle near Berlin. - 1400 GMT

LJUBLJANA - Presidents of Serbia, Croatia, Albania, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Montenegro and Bosnia meet Slovenia President Borut Pahor at Brdo pri Kranju to discuss regional topics. PYEONGTAEK - South Korea observes the 18th anniversary of an inter-Korean sea clash.

BEJING/TAIPEI - 10th Anniversary of signing of a landmark trade deal between China and Taiwan. LUXEMBOURG - European ministers for agriculture and fisheries meet for talks. (to June 30). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JUNE 30

** BRUSSELS - EU Commissioner for cohesion and reform Elisa Ferreira speaks at an online event on "Coal Regions in Transition". - 1000 GMT BRUSSELS - EU's commissioner for justice, Didider Reynders, speaks at an event presenting the European Data Protection Supervisor strategy for 2021-2024. - 1130 GMT - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JULY 1 MEXICO CITY - Mexico's president, Andres Manuel Lopez, delivers a speech on the second anniversary of his victory at presidential elections. MOSCOW – Russian Federation Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JULY 2 ** GLOBAL - World UFO day on anniversary of the Roswell incident.

** SIENA - July annual horse race "Palio di Siena". - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JULY 4

** UNITED STATES - Independence Day. ** GLOBAL - International Day of Cooperatives.

WASHINGTON D.C - U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at "2020 Salute to America" on White House South Lawn and Ellipse. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JULY 5 Dominican Republic - Chamber of Deputies election. Dominican Republic - Senate election. Dominican Republic - President election.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 7

** KATHMANDU – 73rd birthday of Nepal's deposed king, Gyanendra. ** LONDON - 15th anniversary of the attacks on London's transport network that killed more than 50 and injured 700.

Malawi - President's election. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JULY 8 TOKYO - IMF Deputy Managing Director Furusawa, ADB President Asakawa speak at Columbia-hosted seminar - 1200 GMT.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JULY 9 ** TEHRAN – 21st anniversary of attack on Tehran University dormitory in 1999.

** RAMALLAH - Palestine marks the 15th anniversary of a World Court ruling that Israel's walls and fences in the West Bank were illegal. ** SOUTH SUDAN – 9th anniversary of South Sudan becoming an independent state. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JULY 11

** GLOBAL - United Nations World Population Day. ** MUMBAI - 13th anniversary of deadly bomb attacks on Mumbai's commuter rail network. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JULY 14 ** PARIS - Bastille Day. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JULY 17 ** GLOBAL - World Day for International Justice. BRUSSELS - European Union leaders will meet in Brussels to haggle over a proposed COVID-19 economic stimulus and their next joint budget (to July 18) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JULY 18 ** GLOBAL - Nelson Mandela International Day. RIYADH - Saudi Arabia hosts third meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Riyadh.(to July 19).

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 20 ** CYPRUS - Cyprus marks the anniversary of the Turkish invasion in 1974. KYIV - President of Switzerland Simonetta Sommaruga will be the first foreign visitor of Ukraine after the COVID-19 outbreak (to July 23) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JULY 21 ** KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Florida – 9th anniversary of conclusion of NASA's space shuttle program after the successful completion of mission STS-135. SAINT PETERSBURG, Russia - Russia hosts SCO and BRICS summits (to July 23). - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JULY 22

** OSLO – 9th anniversary of Norway bombing and mass shooting at youth summer camp on the nearby Utoya Island where 77 people were killed. BRUSSELS - EU Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis presents targeted amendments to financial regulations to facilitate the economic recovery post-COVID-19 crisis.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 27 MANILA - Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte delivers State of the Nation address. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JULY 28 ** GLOBAL - World Hepatitis Day.

** GLOBAL – 106th anniversary of the beginning of World War 1. ** PERU - 199th anniversary of independence. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, July 31 VALPARAISO, Chile - Chile's President Sebastian Pinera delivers the annual state of the nation address.

HANOI - Vietnam host 53rd ASEAN Ministerial Meeting and Related Meetings (to August 5). - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, AUGUST, 9 BELARUS – Belarus President Election. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx