PM Narendra Modi launches 'Atma Nirbhar UP Rojgar Abhiyan', over 1.25 cr to benefit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched "Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan" on Friday through video conferencing in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. About 1.25 crore migrant workers are expected to benefit from the programme. Speaking on the occasion, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed the Prime Minister and thanked him for taking up the initiative.

During the COVID-19 crisis, the way the Prime Minister has shown the direction to the country and gave the message of 'Jaan bhi aur Jahaan bhi" is highly appreciable. Following a similar direction, Uttar Pradesh is working for the welfare of its labourers by providing them employment. "The step has been taken under Prime Minister Modi's dream of 'Self-reliant India'," the Chief Minister said. "Over 1.25 crore migrant workers who lost their jobs due to coronavirus pandemic are likely to benefit from this unique initiative. Over 35 lakh migrants returned to Uttar Pradesh and over 30 lakh migrant workers were also covered under skill mapping," he said. The Centre announced the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Package to stimulate various sectors. In order to generate employment with a thrust towards creating infrastructure in backward regions of the country, Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan was launched on June 20.The Uttar Pradesh government envisaged a unique initiative "Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan" which dovetails programmes of the Centre and state government while creating partnerships with industry and other organisations. (ANI)