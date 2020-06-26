Left Menu
Development News Edition

Samsung group heir should not be indicted, S.Korea panel recommends

The recommendation could help pave the way for Lee's attorneys to challenge the justification for the prosecution's case to try him on charges stemming from the merger of two Samsung affiliates. The panel comprised 15 experts from fields including legal circles, academia, media and civic groups.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 26-06-2020 17:58 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 17:19 IST
Samsung group heir should not be indicted, S.Korea panel recommends
Samsung logo Image Credit: ANI

An external review panel in South Korea recommended that prosecutors should not indict Samsung Group heir Jay Y. Lee over a 2015 merger and alleged accounting fraud, the Supreme Prosecutors' Office said on Friday. The recommendation could help pave the way for Lee's attorneys to challenge the justification for the prosecution's case to try him on charges stemming from the merger of two Samsung affiliates.

The panel comprised 15 experts from fields including legal circles, academia, media, and civic groups. Its recommendation is not binding, but the prosecutors have followed such panels' advice in all eight previous instances, legal experts said. "The majority of the external review panel composed of 14 members as one member did not attend the meeting, voted to recommend prosecutors not to indict Lee and halt the investigation against him," a spokesperson at the Supreme Prosecutors' Office said,

The Supreme Prosecutors' Office has the option to form such a panel when either prosecution or a defendant requests a review of experts, the ministry of government legislation said. The recommendation is a boost for Lee's defense because the precedent of the panel review is in their favor, a criminal defense lawyer not involved in the case said.

"The prosecutors have to be affected by the panel's decision because now they're going to need to further justify their reasoning to bring Lee to a trial," the lawyer said. A Seoul court this month denied an arrest warrant request for Lee, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics after prosecutors accused him of accounting fraud and stock manipulation.

Prosecutors had asked the court to issue an arrest warrant for Lee, 52, as part of a probe into alleged accounting fraud involving a Samsung drug affiliate and a merger of two other affiliates. They said fraudulent accounting and alleged stock manipulation helped facilitate Lee's plan to assume greater control over the Samsung Group. Lee's attorneys have denied the allegations.

Lee was jailed for about a year, until his release in February 2018, for his role in a bribery scandal. He was accused of giving horses to the daughter of a confidante of former South Korean President Park Geun-Hye to win government support for the merger of the two affiliates.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production under new guidelines, plot & cast revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Health Minister Jain tests negative for COVID-19

Delhi&#160;Health Minister Satyendar Jain has tested negative&#160;for COVID-19 and is expected to be discharged from hospital on Friday, sources said. Jain, who was administered plasma therapy, tested positive for COVID-19 on June 17, ...

CRPF to up its ante against illegal drug trade, narco trafficking: DG

CRPF Director General A P Maheshwari on Friday called on all agencies to deepen collaboration to tighten the noose around the evil of illegal drug trade which targets the large prey base hidden in the countrys young demography. Maheshwari s...

MP: Opium worth Rs 50 lakh seized in Neemuch, 3 held

Three persons were arrestedon Friday in Neemuch in Madhya Pradesh while trying to ferry50 kilograms of opium, worth Rs 50 lakh in the illicit market,to Rajasthan, police saidActing on a tip-off, a police team intercepted a lorryon Mhow-Nasi...

Vaxart says potential COVID-19 vaccine picked for 'Operation Warp Speed'

Vaxart Inc said on Friday it would test its potential COVID-19 vaccine on monkeys in a study organized by the Trump Administrations vaccine-acceleration program called Operation Warp Speed.Shares of the U.S. vaccine developer jumped 63 befo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020