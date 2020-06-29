UP: Migrant workers in Barabanki lauded by PM Modi for their work to restore Kalyani river

Migrant labourers from Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki, who have returned to their village due to the lockdown induced by the COVID-19, are working here under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) to restore natural form of Kalyani river. They were applauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Mann ki Baat radio address on Sunday. NK Dwivedi, Deputy Commissioner, MGNREGA said that the Prime Minister's appreciation towards the efforts made by the returnees is very encouraging.

"The Prime Minister appreciating our work here has really motivated us. Work is underway at the Mawaiya and Haiderganj gram panchayats of the Fatehpur block, said the MGNREGA Deputy Commissioner. He added, "Initially, it seemed that we would face the problem of resources and manpower, but the migrant and local labourers accepted the challenge and with dedication, completed the task."

In his monthly Mann ki Baat address, the Prime Minister said, "The migrant workers who returned to the village of Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh took an initiative to return the Kalyani river to its natural form. Upon witnessing this resolve, the farmers and other people from nearby areas also helped them." "After turning to their respective villages, whilst spending their mandatory time in isolation or quarantine centres, the manner in which our workers have used their potential to bring about a change in their surroundings, it is incredible. But, friends, there are many such stories from lakhs of villages in our country, which still have not reached us," he added. (ANI)