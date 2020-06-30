PM Narendra Modi to address the nation today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 4 pm today, said the Prime Minister's Office on Monday.

"Prime Minister @narendramodi will address the nation at 4 PM tomorrow," read a tweet from the Prime Minister's Office dated Monday.

The Home Ministry on Monday issued new guidelines for 'Unlock 2' which will come into force from July 1 extending the process of phased re-opening of activities including expanding in a calibrated manner domestic flights and passenger trains. (ANI)