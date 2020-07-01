Left Menu
Development News Edition

ANALYSIS-EU throws new rule book at Google, tech giants in competition search

And just as its landmark privacy law became a global model, the EU's new regulations could become a template for governments around the world looking to rein in Google, Apple , Amazon and Facebook. Driven in large part by a conclusion that multiple antitrust actions against Google have been ineffectual, the EU's new strategy aims to lay down ground rules for data-sharing and how digital marketplaces operate.

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 18:55 IST
ANALYSIS-EU throws new rule book at Google, tech giants in competition search

Exasperated by its failure to loosen Google's market grip, despite more than $8 billion in fines, the European Union is lining up new rules to level the playing field for rivals. And just as its landmark privacy law became a global model, the EU's new regulations could become a template for governments around the world looking to rein in Google, Apple , Amazon and Facebook.

Driven in large part by a conclusion that multiple antitrust actions against Google have been ineffectual, the EU's new strategy aims to lay down ground rules for data-sharing and how digital marketplaces operate. "It is indeed to prevent a situation like the ones we have had with the Google cases so that we still would have competition," the EU's digital chief as well as its top antitrust enforcer Margrethe Vestager told Reuters last month.

Google did not respond to a request for comment. A person close to the firm said the EU legislative push was clearly driven in part by the cases against it. For despite action for anti-competitive conduct related to Google's search engine operations, its Android mobile operating system and its advertising business, antitrust enforcers and rivals say they have yet to see more competition.

So as U.S. antitrust enforcers prepare yet another possible case against Google, the EU's Digital Services Act (DSA) could instead force big tech firms to offer smaller rivals access to data on reasonable, standardized and non-discriminatory terms. "This is another sign (of) the EU strengthening its leadership in enforcement in these markets and a number of other national competition agencies are following its lead," said law professor Ioannis Kokkoris at Queen Mary University of London.

Some critics worry that the wide-ranging new powers may enable regulators to bypass standards set by EU courts and mix up competition law with politics. NEW TUNES

Google is not the only company in the EU's crosshairs. Another provision targeting unfair contractual terms and practices could affect Amazon and Apple, with the former being investigated for its dual role as a marketplace for merchants and as a competitor, following complaints from traders.

Apple is also the subject of four EU antitrust investigations after Spotify complained about alleged unfair curbs placed on rivals to its Apple Music streaming service and the 30% fee for using its in-app purchase system. An e-book rival also faces similar grievances. On Wednesday, Apple said it had no comment beyond what it said when the EU launched investigations into its App Store and Apple Pay last month and comments by the head of its App Store in Europe who said that the company is not dominant in any market and also faces numerous rivals.

Amazon declined to comment. Meanwhile, online platforms may also have to do more to take down harmful content and products under the EU plans.

The DSA specifically takes aim at internet advertising businesses that profit from disinformation or false advertising claims, a clear shot at Facebook, which faces an advertiser boycott over its content policies on hate speech. "We support the introduction of a harmonized EU framework for content regulation and we support regulation of illegal and harmful content in the EU," a Facebook spokesman said.

The proposed new rules reflect a growing recognition that governments need new powers to deal with tech giants, Alec Burnside, a partner at law firm Dechert who has advised several of Google's competitors in the EU antitrust cases, said. "The general conclusion is that antitrust and regulation both have a role. Antitrust may need to sharpen its tools, but regulation is going to be complementary," Burnside said.

Vestager may also bolster her antitrust playbook by adopting a tool similar to one used in Britain that allows officials to investigate a market and order changes to business practices, without proving any wrongdoing. Regulators on both sides of the Atlantic regularly share information, although often take different actions based on their respective market conditions and legal regimes.

So while the U.S. Department of Justice investigates big digital technology firms, and is widely expected to bring a case against Google, the tech industry is expected to lobby hard to water down the EU rules, which are in the consultation phase. Tech lobbying body CCIA in its submission to the Commission on the DSA said any new obligations should be achievable and proportionate to known risks.

Observers expect the rules to be adopted in some form after Vestager delivers a final draft before the end of the year.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

RupeeCircle to facilitate interest-free loans to alumni of 3 IITs

Mahindra Finance-backed peer-to-peer P2P lending firm RupeeCircle on Wednesday said it has launched a interest-free personal loan programme to help start-up employees meet their funding needs amid the COVID-19 pandemic. P2P lending platform...

Naxal commander injured in encounter in C garh; detained

A Naxal commander, carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head, was injured in an encounter with security forces in a forest in Chhattisgarhs Rajnandgaon district and subsequently detained, police said on Wednesday. Firearms, including an AK...

Give back money received in PM CARES Fund from Chinese sources: RJD MP Manoj Jha

RJD MP Manoj Jha on Wednesday said that donations received in PM Cares Fund from any Chinese source should be returned back. He said that banning Chinese apps is only symbolism.I think it is only symbolism. If we want to give a message then...

In legal setback, U.S. judge strikes down Trump asylum restrictions

A U.S. federal judge late Tuesday struck down President Donald Trumps hardline rule that curtailed asylum applications by migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, a legal setback that follows a recent Supreme Court defeat over another immigratio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020