Manickam Tagore writes to Harsh Vardhan regarding Rapid Antigen Test in southern districts of Tamil Nadu
Congress MP B Manickam Tagore has written to Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan regarding the need to expand Rapid Antigen Test to southern districts of Tamil Nadu.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2020 10:42 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 10:42 IST
Congress MP B Manickam Tagore has written to Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan regarding the need to expand Rapid Antigen Test to southern districts of Tamil Nadu. "I request you to take necessary actions for taking tests through Rapid Antigen Test kit covering all southern districts including Virudhunagar and to find the number of active cases at the earliest and to take prior treatment. I opine that such initiative would reduce the number of active cases and mortality in the future test," Tagore said.
"I invite your kind attention on the steps to be taken immediately to develop the process of testing for COVID-19 in southern districts of Tamil Nadu including Virudhunagar. There are more than 80,000 cases found till now in the state of Tamil Nadu which has created great annoyance and panic among the people," he added. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Tamil Nadu has reported 94,049 cases including 39,859 active cases, 52,926 cured/discharged/migrated and 1,264 fatalities. (ANI)
