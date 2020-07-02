Sandesara scam: ED questions Congress leader Ahmed Patel for 3rd time

A team of Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday arrived at the residence of Congress leader Ahmed Patel to question him in connection with Sandesara scam. The officials reached Patel's 23, Mother Teresa Crescent home situated in the Lutyens' zone of central Delhi in the morning today. This is the third round of questioning that ED has conducted with Patel pertaining to bank fraud and money laundering cases.

Patel's name surfaced during the investigation against Sandesara Group of Companies in the alleged bank loan fraud case. ED's investigation reveals that Sterling Biotech Ltd (SBL) Sandesara Group and its main promoters namely Nitin Sandesara, Chetan Sandesara, and Deepti Sandesara have allegedly cheated more than Rs 14,500 crore. Not only Ahmed Patel, his son, Faisal Patel, and his son-in-law, Irfan Siddiqui, have been named by a corporate executive being questioned by the ED in connection to a money laundering case. (ANI)