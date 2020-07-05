1,925 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka
A total of 1,925 cases of COVID-19 and 37 deaths recorded in Karnataka in the last 24 hours, taking total number of cases to 23,474.ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 05-07-2020 23:21 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 23:21 IST
The health department informed that the death toll rose to 372 while active cases stood at 13,251 in the state.
According to the Union Health Ministry, India has recorded 6,73,165 numbers of COVID-19 cases and 19,268 deaths. (ANI)
