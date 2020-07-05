Left Menu
J-K reports 183 new coronavirus cases

As many as 183 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 8,429.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 05-07-2020 23:28 IST
J-K reports 183 new coronavirus cases
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 183 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 8,429. "183 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir today, 51 from Jammu division and 132 from Kashmir division. The total number of cases stands at 8429 including 3042 actives cases, 5255 recoveries," said the government of J&K.

So far, 132 people have died due to the infection in the union territory. With the highest-ever single-day spike of 24,850 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, India's coronavirus count stood at 6,73,165, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

Out of the total cases, 2,44,814 are active cases. On the other hand, India's cured/discharged patients count crossed the 4 lakh mark with 4,09,082 patients cured/discharged and one patient migrated. (ANI)

