Rahul Gandhi does not work, just keeps on agitating: Naqvi

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi just keeps on agitating and does not do any work.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2020 14:23 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 14:23 IST
Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi talking to ANI on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi just keeps on agitating and does not do any work. Speaking over the issue of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's absence in the Standing Committee meetings on Defence, he said, "He (Rahul Gandhi) does not do any work and just keeps on agitating."

"A person full of negativity will see everything as negative. He is always complaining. They (Congress) fail to see all that is being done in the field of agriculture, sports, for women's rights and business," the Union Minister told ANI. Naqvi's comments come in the backdrop of Rahul Gandhi's remark where he said the voices of "patriotic Ladakhis" must be heard and ignoring them would cost India "dearly".

"Patriotic Ladakhis are raising their voice against Chinese intrusion. They are screaming a warning. Ignoring their warning will cost India dearly. For India's sake, please listen to them," wrote Gandhi on Twitter. BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda also targeted Rahul Gandhi, saying that the Congress leader has not attended a single meeting of the Standing Committee on Defence, however, he continues to demoralise the nation and question the valour of the armed forces.

"Rahul Gandhi does not attend a single meeting of the Standing Committee on Defence. But sadly, he continues to demoralise the nation, question the valour of our armed forces and do everything that a responsible opposition leader should not do," Nadda tweeted. (ANI)

