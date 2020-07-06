Suicide by woman officer of BHEL: Plea in SC seeks transfer of probe to CBI

Left Menu
A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to transfer to the CBI the ongoing probe being conducted by Telangana Police in a case of alleged suicide by a woman officer of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) due to purported harassment at her workplace.

Updated: 06-07-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 20:13 IST
A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to transfer to the CBI the ongoing probe being conducted by Telangana Police in a case of alleged suicide by a woman officer of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) due to purported harassment at her workplace. The plea, filed by the mother of the 33-year-old victim, has alleged that her daughter was forced to commit suicide in October last year as she was "sexually harassed" and "mentally tortured" by one of her superior officer and some other office colleagues at Hyderabad.

The plea has alleged that state police has not yet arrested the accused and no charge sheet has been filed despite lapse of over eight months. It has also sought the apex court's direction to the BHEL to "immediately initiate appropriate enquiry under applicable departmental rules and also under the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013" against the accused persons regarding the victim's death in a time bound manner and under the court's supervision.

"There is another shocking attempt of Telangana Police to blame the unfortunate suicide of deceased to her alleged mental illness despite the fact that her employer BHEL has categorically deposed that no sign of any mental illness was shown by her at her workplace," the plea, filed through advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava, said. "The petitioner herein, being an aggrieved mother, is seeking justice for her daughter," the plea said, adding that the victim who belonged to Madhya Pradesh had joined BHEL in July 2009.

Referring to an alleged suicide note of the victim and her last telephonic conversation with her sister, the plea claimed it categorically establishes that some of her office colleagues had subjected her to harassment due to which she was forced to commit suicide. It alleged that the state police is not conducting fair investigation in the case and thus, the probe should be transferred to the CBI or any other independent central agency.

