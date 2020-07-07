Left Menu
Development News Edition

112 new COVID-19 cases in Tripura

With 112 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of confirmed cases in Tripura till date has reached 1,693, said Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

ANI | Agartala (Tripura) | Updated: 07-07-2020 09:09 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 09:09 IST
112 new COVID-19 cases in Tripura
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

With 112 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of confirmed cases in Tripura till date has reached 1,693, said Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb. Besides, a total of 1,219 recoveries have been recorded while 459 cases are active.

One person has succumbed to the infection in the state. With 24,248 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count neared the seven lakh mark with 6,97,413 cases, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. (ANI)

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

Will Mia Khalifa’s porn videos be removed from Pornhub & Bangbros?

Unisys Corp positioned as 'Major Player' in IDC MarketScape 

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

India's COVID-19 tally crosses 7 lakh mark; deaths at 20,160

With a spike of 22,252 cases, Indias COVID-19 count breached the seven lakh mark and reached 7,19,665 on Tuesday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With as many as 467 deaths reported in the last 24 hours due to ...

Sushmita Sen lauds 'Dil Bechara' trailer, pens emotional note for Sushant Singh Rajput

A day after the trailer of Sushant Singh Rajputs last film Dil Bechara was released, Sushmita Sen wrote an emotional note for the late actor. The 44-year-old star and former Miss Universe put out the poster of the film featuring Rajput and ...

PGA Tour, Memorial scrap plans to have limited spectators

The PGA Tour and the Memorial scrapped state-approved plans to have limited spectators next week because of what it described as rapidly changing dynamics of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Memorial, hosted by Jack Nicklaus at his Muirfield Vill...

Woman pleads guilty in scheme to offer information to Russia

A West Virginia woman who previously served in the Air Force planned to offer top-secret information from the National Security Agency to the Russian government, prosecutors said Monday in announcing her conviction in federal court. Elizabe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020