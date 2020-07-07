112 new COVID-19 cases in Tripura
With 112 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of confirmed cases in Tripura till date has reached 1,693, said Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.ANI | Agartala (Tripura) | Updated: 07-07-2020 09:09 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 09:09 IST
With 112 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of confirmed cases in Tripura till date has reached 1,693, said Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb. Besides, a total of 1,219 recoveries have been recorded while 459 cases are active.
One person has succumbed to the infection in the state. With 24,248 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count neared the seven lakh mark with 6,97,413 cases, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tripura
- Biplab Kumar Deb
- Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
- COVID
- India
ALSO READ
Tripura govt to start learning initiative for students on mobile phones
Tripura govt to file affidavit in SC seeking permission for alternative employment to sacked teachers
Tripura schools served notices for hiking fees during lockdown
Tripura govt to distribute nutrition kits to pregnant, lactating women
Earthquake of 2.8 magnitude recorded near Dharmanagar in Tripura