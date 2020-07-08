Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kenyan sports minister Mohamed to bid for top WTO job

"For Amina Mohamed, yes we can confirm that we received her nomination from Kenya late yesterday," a WTO official said. The Geneva-based body is seeking a replacement for Brazil's Roberto Azevedo who is stepping down a year early at the end of August at a critical juncture for the trade watchdog.

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 08-07-2020 13:29 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 13:23 IST
Kenyan sports minister Mohamed to bid for top WTO job
Amina Mohamed

Kenya's sports and culture minister Amina Mohamed will run to be the next Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), a spokesperson said on Wednesday and a WTO official confirmed. "For Amina Mohamed, yes we can confirm that we received her nomination from Kenya late yesterday," a WTO official said.

The Geneva-based body is seeking a replacement for Brazil's Roberto Azevedo who is stepping down a year early at the end of August at a critical juncture for the trade watchdog. His successor will need to steer reforms and negotiations in the face of rising protectionism, a deep recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and growing trade tensions, notably between the United States and China.

Mohamed, a former Kenyan ambassador to the WTO and the first woman to chair the WTO's General Council in 2005, is the sixth candidate to be officially nominated, alongside others from Egypt, Nigeria, South Korea, Mexico and Moldova. Three of them are women. Nominations close later on Wednesday.

There is broad support for an African candidate and a woman, since neither have headed the Geneva-based body in the past, sources following the process said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pak claims Kulbhushan Jadhav has refused to file review petition, wants to follow up on mercy plea

Pakistan has claimed that Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav has refused to file a review petition and wants to go ahead with his pending mercy plea. He Kulbhushan Jadhav preferred to follow up on his pending mercy petition...Pakistan has of...

Oman coronavirus cases exceed 50,000 - Health Ministry

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Gulf state of Oman exceeded 50,000 on Wednesday, the health ministry said.The country reported 1,210 new cases of the novel coronavirus and nine deaths in the last 24 hours, taking its total ...

Civil rights groups denounce Facebook over hate speech

Facebook keeps telling critics that it is doing everything it can to rid its service of hate, abuse and misinformation. And the companys detractors keep not buying it.On Tuesday, CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandbe...

Baseball-Dancing robots replace fans at Japanese baseball game

With their stadium devoid of fans due to coronavirus restrictions, Japanese baseball team Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks have come up with an imaginative replacement dancing robots.Before their most recent Nippon Professional Baseball NPB game agai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020