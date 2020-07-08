Hemant Soren under home quarantine after minister, MLA test positive for COVID-19

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has placed himself under home quarantine after state minister Mithilesh Thakur and MLA Mathura Mahato tested positive for COVID-19. "Chief Minister Hemant Soren has placed himself under home quarantine, also requested all officers and staff of CMO to undergo home quarantine. Entry to Chief Minister residence prohibited. Chief Minister had come in contact with state minister Mithilesh Thakur who tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday," the Information and PR Department, Jharkhand said.

Taking to Twitter, Soren informed that both Thakur and Mahto are undergoing treatment at a government hospital. "As a precaution, I will also be in self-isolation for the next few days," Soren stated.

Soren also urged people to avoid going to crowded areas as much as possible and wear masks. (ANI)