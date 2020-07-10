Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shipping Ministry issues draft 'Aids to Navigation Bill 2020' for public consultation

The Union Shipping Ministry on Friday issued the draft of 'Aids to Navigation Bill 2020' for public consultation to help India incorporate global best practices and technological developments in the field of aids to marine navigation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2020 15:11 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 15:11 IST
Shipping Ministry issues draft 'Aids to Navigation Bill 2020' for public consultation
Union Minister of State of Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Union Shipping Ministry on Friday issued the draft of 'Aids to Navigation Bill 2020' for public consultation to help India incorporate global best practices and technological developments in the field of aids to marine navigation. "In accordance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for augmenting people's participation and transparency in the governance, the Ministry of Shipping has issued the draft of Aids to Navigation Bill, 2020 for suggestions from the stakeholders and general public," the ministry said in a press release.

The draft bill is proposed to replace the almost nine decades old Lighthouse Act, 1927, to incorporate the global best practices and with the purpose to serve India's international obligations. Union Minister of State of Shipping (Independent Charge) Mansukh Mandaviya said that the initiative is part of the proactive approach adopted by the Ministry of Shipping by repealing archaic colonial laws and replacing it with modern and contemporary needs of the maritime industry.

Mandaviya also said that suggestions from the public and stakeholders will strengthen the provisions of the legislation. He added that the bill aims to regulate state-of-the-art technologies of marine navigation which was earlier used to tangle in statutory provisions of the Lighthouse Act, 1927.

"The draft bill provides for empowering Directorate General of Lighthouses and Lightships (DGLL) with additional power and functions such as vessel traffic service, wreck flagging, training and certification, implementation of other obligations under international conventions, where India is a signatory. It also provides for identification and development of heritage lighthouses," the release said. The draft bill comprises a new schedule of offences, along with commensurate penalties for obstructing and damaging the aids to navigation, and non-compliance with directives issued by the central government and other bodies under the draft bill, it further said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Woman wanted in smuggling of gold through diplomatic baggage booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, NIA informs the Kerala High Court.

Woman wanted in smuggling of gold through diplomatic baggage booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, NIA informs the Kerala High Court....

Unichem Labs gets USFDA nod to market its spasticity relief tablets

New Delhi, July 10 PTI&#160;Drug firm Unichem Laboratories on Friday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market its Baclofen tablets indicated&#160;for alleviation of spasticity resulting from multiple sclerosis. ...

HDFC ERGO launches Corona Kavach policy

Mumbai Maharashtra India July 10 ANINewsVoir HDFC ERGO, the countrys third-largest non-life insurance provider in the private sector, announced the launch of Corona Kavach policy. This new indemnity health policy will offer cover against me...

FACT places purchase orders for import of 3 shipments of fertilizers

Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore Limited FACT a PSU under the Union Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers has turned out encouraging performance on the production and marketing front during the first three months of 2020-21. The compan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020