Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former Unaoil managers convicted in Britain of Iraq bribery

A London jury found British-Lebanese Ziad Akle, Unaoil's former Iraq territory manager, and Stephen Whiteley, a British former manager for Iraq, Kazakhstan, and Angola, guilty of plotting to make corrupt payments to secure oil contracts between 2005 and 2010. But after a marathon 19 days of deliberations, the jury was unable to reach a verdict in the case against Paul Bond, a British one-time Middle East sales manager for Dutch-based oil and gas services company SBM Offshore.

Reuters | Updated: 13-07-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 20:11 IST
Former Unaoil managers convicted in Britain of Iraq bribery
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Two former managers of Monaco-based energy consultancy Unaoil have been convicted in Britain of bribing Iraqi officials to clinch lucrative oil projects as the war-ravaged country tried to boost exports after the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003.

The verdict marks a milestone in the British arm of a four-year, global inquiry into how Unaoil, once run by the prominent Ahsani family, helped major Western companies secure energy projects across the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa over two decades. A London jury found British-Lebanese Ziad Akle, Unaoil's former Iraq territory manager, and Stephen Whiteley, a British former manager for Iraq, Kazakhstan, and Angola, guilty of plotting to make corrupt payments to secure oil contracts between 2005 and 2010.

But after a marathon 19 days of deliberations, the jury was unable to reach a verdict in the case against Paul Bond, a British one-time Middle East sales manager for Dutch-based oil and gas services company SBM Offshore. He faces a retrial, the UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO) confirmed on Monday. The three men denied any wrongdoing.

The judge lifted reporting restrictions on Monday after a drawn-out trial that was suspended in March as the coronavirus brought parts of the criminal justice system to a halt, and restarted in May in a new court to allow jurors to socially distance. "These men dishonestly and corruptly took advantage of a government reeling from dictatorship and occupation and trying to reconstruct a war-torn state," said SFO head Lisa Osofsky following the verdicts against Akle and Whiteley.

"They abused the system to cut out competitors and line their own pockets." The agency has now secured three convictions in the case after Basil Al Jarah, Unaoil's 71-year-old former country manager for Iraq, pleaded guilty last year.

The principal suspects in the case, brothers Cyrus and Saman Ahsani, evaded British investigators and pleaded guilty to bribery in the United States after an extradition battle in Italy in 2018. Akle, 45, Whiteley, 65, and Al Jarah will be sentenced on July 22 and 23, the SFO said.

BRIBERY Prosecutors said the defendants had conspired with others to pay bribes to public officials at the Iraqi South Oil Company and, in Al Jarah's case, Iraqi Ministry of Oil representatives, to secure oil contracts for Unaoil and its clients.

Al Jarah admitted to paying more than $6 million in bribes to secure contracts worth $800 million to supply oil pipelines and offshore mooring buoys. Akle and Whiteley were found guilty of paying more than $500,000 in bribes to secure a $55 million contract for offshore mooring buoys. In his defence, Akle said payments were authorized for security purposes. Whiteley denied knowing about payments but said he wanted a "level playing field" during a competitive tender.

A lawyer for Whiteley was unable to comment and legal representatives for Akle and Bond did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

IMF urges Lebanese to unite around government financial rescue plan

The International Monetary Fund urged Lebanese authorities on Monday to unite around a government rescue plan and warned that attempts to lower losses from the financial crisis could only delay recovery.The governments rescue plan has serve...

Stocks climb worldwide as CEOs prepare latest report cards

Wall Street is rising in Monday morning trading as CEOs across the country prepare to tell their investors how much money they made or lost, in the spring as the coronavirus pandemic pounded the economy. The SP 500 was 1.1 higher after the ...

White House adviser: U.S. still engaging on Phase One China trade deal

White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow said on Monday that President Donald Trump is not in a good mood about China because of the coronavirus pandemic, new Hong Kong security laws and the treatment of the Uighurs, but the country is sti...

Rape accused escapes from police post in Jammu

A rape accused escaped from custody here on Monday, prompting a massive police search, an official said. Pankaj Gupta 35 was held on Sunday, following registration of a rape case against him at police post Tallab Tillo, he said.Gupta escape...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020